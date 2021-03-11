Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,123. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.33. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$146.26.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock worth $758,637 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

