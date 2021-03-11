Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$107.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

