Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signify Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Earnings History and Estimates for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit