Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signify Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

