Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.