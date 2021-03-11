Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

