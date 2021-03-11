Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit