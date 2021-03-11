Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

