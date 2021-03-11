Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.90 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

