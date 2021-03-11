Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Evertz Technologies Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.70 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

