Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 39,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

