Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Jon Green Sells 3,974 Shares of Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.10. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £865.83 million and a PE ratio of 179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

