Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.91.

EEFT opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.52 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

