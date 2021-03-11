EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,456. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
