EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,456. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

