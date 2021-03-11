Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 26,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -255.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

