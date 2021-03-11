Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. 62,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
