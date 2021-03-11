Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. 62,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

