Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $24.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.