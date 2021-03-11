Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.61. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,810 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 169,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

