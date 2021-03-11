EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Declares Dividend of $0.30

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EVR opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 615.60 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 535.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.