Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 9,050 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,285 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,949.25.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$2,204.00.
  • On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00.

Shares of TSE:XTC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.15. 41,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,905. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

