Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,318 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.20. 165,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

