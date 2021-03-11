Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

