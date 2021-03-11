Fanuc (FANUY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS: FANUY) recently:

3/10/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

3/9/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

3/3/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

3/2/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

1/20/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Fanuc Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc Co alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.