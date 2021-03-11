Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $342.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

