Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 4,650 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 765,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

