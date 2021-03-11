Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $244.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

