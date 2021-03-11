Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 2,416 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 21.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

