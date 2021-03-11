Financial Review: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Sundance Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.08%. Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.50 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.34 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.08 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -4.05

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

