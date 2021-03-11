First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

