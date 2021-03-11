First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FCNCA stock opened at $817.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $821.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

