First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FCNCA stock opened at $817.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $821.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Dividend History for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

