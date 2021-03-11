First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 5th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $799.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $812.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

