First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

