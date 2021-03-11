First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

