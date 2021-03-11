First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Perrigo worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

