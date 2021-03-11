First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

