First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

NOBL stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

