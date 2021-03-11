First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $244.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.