First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

