First Horizon Corp Acquires 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.37 on Tuesday, hitting $308.31. 812,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,079,082. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.87.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

