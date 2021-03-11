First Horizon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

