First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $45.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.22. 29,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,997.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.