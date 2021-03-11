First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,454 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 568,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,827,230. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

