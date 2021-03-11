First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 486 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $382.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.81. The company has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.