First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.93

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.93 and traded as high as C$27.27. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 2,102,330 shares.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

