Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

