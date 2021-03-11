Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

