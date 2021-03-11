Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPRX. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

