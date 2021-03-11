Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 938 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

