Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mar 11th, 2021

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 599,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,411. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

