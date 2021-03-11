Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $57.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 108,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

