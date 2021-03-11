Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $180.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $181.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

