Fortis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,999 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 500,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

